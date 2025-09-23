Presidents of Churches Together in England warn against co-opting Christianity

The Presidents of Churches Together in England, which includes Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, have issued a statement expressing “deep concern” about the symbols and words of the Christian faith being co-opted to support messages that breed hostility towards others.

They write:

As leaders of Christian Churches in this country, we wish to express our deep concern that in the recent rally “Unite our Nation,” and in other places, use has been made, by some, of the symbols and words of the Christian faith to support views and attitudes actually opposed to their message. In contrast, we wish to state clearly some of the key messages of our shared faith that are a crucial contribution to the well-being of all people in our lands.

The Cross of Christ reveals God’s overwhelming and unconditional love for every single human being. The Cross calls us to love our land and its communities and to serve its well-being. But, equally, we are called to love members of other nations too. The Cross and the Gospel of Christ must never be co-opted to support the messages that breed hostility towards others. Its message never legitimises rejection, hatred or superiority towards people of other cultures.

This ethic is core to a biblical vision. In the Old Testament, God commands the people of Israel, “When an alien resides with you in your land, you shall not oppress the alien. The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the native-born among you; you shall love the alien as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 19:33-34). Jesus intensifies this call when proclaiming that love for the least is love for himself, saying, “I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” (Matthew 25:35)

As Christians, we wish all policy to be grounded in solid and compassionate values. So, we pray for a generous and just spirit, which does not demonise the other simply for being other. We pray that we can have mercy on those in need who legitimately come seeking our aid. We pray for a true Christian revival where people of all creeds and none, of all ethnicities and ways of life, can feel secure and appreciated for the gifts they bring.

Presidents of Churches Together in England:

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, The Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster

Bishop Tedroy Powell, CTE Pentecostal and Charismatic President, and National Bishop of the Church of God of Prophecy UK

Rev Dr Tessa Henry-Robinson, Moderator of the Free Churches Group

Bishop Paulina Hławiczka-Trotman, CTE President for the Fourth Presidency Group and Head of the Lutheran Church in Great Britain

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, CTE President for the Orthodox Churches, and Archbishop of the Oecumenical Patriarchate (Diocese of Thyateira and Great Britain)

, CTE President for the Orthodox Churches, and Archbishop of the Oecumenical Patriarchate (Diocese of Thyateira and Great Britain) The Archbishop of Canterbury (position vacant)