Cardinal welcomes Archbishop-designate Sarah Mullally as new Archbishop of Canterbury

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has welcomed the announcement that the Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally will be the next Archbishop of Canterbury.

“On behalf of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, I welcome the news of the appointment of Bishop Sarah Mullally as the next Archbishop of Canterbury.

“She will bring many personal gifts and experience to her new role. The challenges and opportunities facing the new Archbishop are many and significant. On behalf of our Catholic community, I assure her of our prayers.

“Together we will be responsive to the prayer of Jesus that we ‘may all be one’ (John 17:21) and seek to develop the bonds of friendship and shared mission between the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church.”

Downing Street made the announcement at 10am on Friday, 3 October 2025.