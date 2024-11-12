Jubilee Year

Prayers for The Jubilee 2025

Tuesday, November 12th, 2024 @ 7:18 pm

Here you will find prayers, readings, and options of the Mass for the Holy Year 2025

The theme of the Jubilee Year 2025, “Pilgrims of Hope,” is uniquely captured in the prayers, readings, and options of the Mass for the Holy Year. They stress the themes of pilgrimage and hope. 

The faithful, united under Christ’s banner, always have hope. The expectation that the Lord will come in the present, and the end of the ages, inspires them to make a pilgrimage to God, and their neighbour.

Approved by the Holy See on May 13, 2024 in eight languages, the Mass for the Holy Year may be used in the liturgy for the duration of the Jubilee.

Mass Texts

Mass for the Holy Year 2025 – ENGLISH
Mass for the Holy Year 2025 – LATIN

Ritual

Ritual for the Jubilee Year – English

The “Ritual” can only be used in designated Pilgrimage Churches for the opening and closing of the Holy Year.

