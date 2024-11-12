Prayers for The Jubilee 2025

The theme of the Jubilee Year 2025, “Pilgrims of Hope,” is uniquely captured in the prayers, readings, and options of the Mass for the Holy Year. They stress the themes of pilgrimage and hope.

The faithful, united under Christ’s banner, always have hope. The expectation that the Lord will come in the present, and the end of the ages, inspires them to make a pilgrimage to God, and their neighbour.

Approved by the Holy See on May 13, 2024 in eight languages, the Mass for the Holy Year may be used in the liturgy for the duration of the Jubilee.

Mass Texts

Ritual

The “Ritual” can only be used in designated Pilgrimage Churches for the opening and closing of the Holy Year.