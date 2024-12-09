Pilgrimage of Hope: Join other Jubilee pilgrims in September 2025

The Hearts in Search of God project has announced a new walking pilgrimage for England & Wales during the Jubilee, called The Pilgrimage of Hope, on Saturday 13 September 2025.

It is a national walking pilgrimage, with four main Ways converging at the Cathedral of St Barnabas, Nottingham, on Saturday 13th September 2025, the eve of the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

The Ways start at the Catholic cathedrals in Cardiff, Leeds, Norwich and London and will bless our nations with a Sign of the Cross. The routes use established hiking routes and are off road as much as possible. A small group of ‘perpetual pilgrims’ will walk the full distance of each Way, with day pilgrims joining for stages.

There are potential feeder routes to the four main Ways from all the other Catholic cathedrals of England & Wales.

The 2025 Jubilee has the motto ‘pilgrims of hope’ and the logo shows people coming from the four corners of the earth in solidarity.

Pope Francis has written:

“Pilgrimage is of course a fundamental element of every Jubilee event. Setting out on a journey is traditionally associated with our human quest for meaning in life. A pilgrimage on foot is a great aid for rediscovering the value of silence, effort and simplicity of life. In the coming year, pilgrims of hope will surely travel the ancient and more modern routes in order to experience the Jubilee to the full.”

The Hearts in Search of God project lead, Phil McCarthy said:

“We live in times when despair would be easy. The Pilgrimage of Hope will be a way for Catholics and other Christians to witness to their faith and hope in the crucified and risen Christ across England & Wales. It will be an opportunity to experience walking a sustainable pilgrimage on foot as pilgrims of hope.”

For more information visit: https://www.pilgrimways.org.uk/national-pilgrims-of-hope-walking-pilgrimage