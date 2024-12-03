Jubilee Year

Jubilee of Hope: Holy Door opens on 24 December

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 @ 4:49 pm
Only a few days remain until the opening of the Holy Door in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, marking the beginning of the Holy Year 2025.

The Jubilee offers a special moment for plenary indulgence, conversion, and grace to rekindle hope in the daily journey of life and the proclamation of the Gospel.

Follow the opening of the Holy Door on December 24 at 7:00 PM (Rome time) and all events of the Holy Year 2025 with Vatican News and Vatican Radio via our YouTube channel or Facebook Live.

“Hope does not disappoint.”

