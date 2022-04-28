Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2022

Tuesday, 17 May 2021

The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has highlighted the importance of prayer and suggested to Pope Francis that the worldwide Catholic Church should join together in a day of prayer. The Holy Father has welcomed this initiative.

From 2021 the Bishops have chosen Tuesday of the 5th Week of Easter as the Day of Prayer for Victims and Survivors of Abuse — 17 May 2022. There were two connected reasons for moving the Day of Prayer from Lent to Easter: this is not a penitential day for the failure of the Church and others to respond to the scourge of abuse but a day of prayer for those who have been abused in a season of hope and new life.

The Isaiah Journey has prepared a range of resources for prayer, action and reflection for use throughout the year which are launched on the day of prayer.

What is important is for the local Church to acknowledge and respond in prayer when it is able rather than restrict its activities to just one day in the year. Much of the material in this resource has been written by and with survivors. Though it is hoped that survivors will be included in any local initiative that may not always be possible.

This year’s Resource has a number of focuses:

Resources for the Day: Intercessions, Homily Notes, Other Activities

The Light of Christ — holy hour

The Paschal Candle — a reflection of hope

The Isaiah Journey

The Peace of Christ

Psalm 121

General Resources Safeguarding and Support Listening



Prayer for Healing and Reconciliation

Praise to you Father of our Lord Jesus Christ

the source of all consolation and hope.

Be the refuge and guardian of all

who suffer from abuse and violence.

Comfort them and send healing

for their wounds of the body, soul and spirit.

Help us all and make us one with you

in your love for justice

as we deepen our respect for the dignity of every human life.

Giver of peace, make us one in celebrating

your praise, both now and forever.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

This prayer has been prepared by the Diocese of Northampton. It can be used at Mass and at other times when the community gathers, such as meetings, on the day of prayer and in the days leading up to it. It could begin either on the preceding Sunday or there could be a novena of prayer beginning on Sunday 8 May.

Intercessions

The following two intercessions are offered to parishes. One or both may be included in the Intercessions at Mass celebrated on the Day of Prayer (17 May) and the surrounding days.

For all survivors of sexual abuse; may they come to know, once again, the compassionate love of God and find healing and hope in the risen Lord.

For all who work in safeguarding; may they place the voice of the survivor at the heart of their service and through their care for others help to build up the Body of Christ.

Other Activities

Prayer and action go together. The day of prayer is not simply a time to pray an intercession but also an invitation to learn, engage and do.

Find out about the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency

Check that safeguarding information is clearly displayed in the church.

Discover local charities which support victims and survivors. Find out about what they do Support their activities or see what opportunities for volunteering Hold a fundraising event for their work.



Previous Years Resources

Preparation and Support – Listeners.

Prayer and liturgy can touch on powerful emotions and memories. It is important therefore that at any liturgy that is about abuse there are people available, listeners, who can provide a sympathetic ear to whatever some people wish to raise. For some it may be about their own personal story, for others it may be a more general hurt about the Church.

There are trained and experienced listeners in the Diocese; wise and compassionate people can be found in every community. As a rule it is better if the listeners come from outside the particular place and it is helpful to offer a range of people to act as listeners.

Listeners might be coordinated by a member of a Diocesan Spirituality Team in collaboration with a member of the Diocesan Safeguarding Team. They together brief the listeners before the liturgy, based on this document (which could also be sent out prior), and it would be appropriate to end this briefing with prayer. It may also be helpful to send to listeners prior to the liturgy Hurt by Abuse, a leaflet prepared by the Survivors Advisory Panel which offers helpful guidance on listening.

Common sense guidelines would include: