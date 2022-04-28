Safeguarding

Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2022

Thursday, April 28th, 2022 @ 2:49 pm

Tuesday 17 May 2022 marks the Day of Prayer for Victims and Survivors of Abuse. This is observed on the Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter in England and Wales.

Tuesday, 17 May 2021

The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has highlighted the importance of prayer and suggested to Pope Francis that the worldwide Catholic Church should join together in a day of prayer. The Holy Father has welcomed this initiative.

From 2021 the Bishops have chosen Tuesday of the 5th Week of Easter as the Day of Prayer for Victims and Survivors of Abuse — 17 May 2022. There were two connected reasons for moving the Day of Prayer from Lent to Easter: this is not a penitential day for the failure of the Church and others to respond to the scourge of abuse but a day of prayer for those who have been abused in a season of hope and new life.

The Isaiah Journey has prepared a range of resources for prayer, action and reflection for use throughout the year which are launched on the day of prayer.

What is important is for the local Church to acknowledge and respond in prayer when it is able rather than restrict its activities to just one day in the year. Much of the material in this resource has been written by and with survivors. Though it is hoped that survivors will be included in any local initiative that may not always be possible.

This year’s Resource has a number of focuses:

  • Resources for the Day: Intercessions, Homily Notes, Other Activities
  • The Light of Christ — holy hour
  • The Paschal Candle — a reflection of hope
  • The Isaiah Journey
  • The Peace of Christ
  • Psalm 121
  • General Resources
    • Safeguarding and Support
    • Listening

Prayer for Healing and Reconciliation

Praise to you Father of our Lord Jesus Christ
the source of all consolation and hope.
Be the refuge and guardian of all
who suffer from abuse and violence.
Comfort them and send healing
for their wounds of the body, soul and spirit.
Help us all and make us one with you
in your love for justice
as we deepen our respect for the dignity of every human life.
Giver of peace, make us one in celebrating
your praise, both now and forever.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.
Amen.

This prayer has been prepared by the Diocese of Northampton. It can be used at Mass and at other times when the community gathers, such as meetings, on the day of prayer and in the days leading up to it. It could begin either on the preceding Sunday or there could be a novena of prayer beginning on Sunday 8 May.

Intercessions

The following two intercessions are offered to parishes. One or both may be included in the Intercessions at Mass celebrated on the Day of Prayer (17 May) and the surrounding days.

  • For all survivors of sexual abuse; may they come to know, once again, the compassionate love of God and find healing and hope in the risen Lord.
  • For all who work in safeguarding; may they place the voice of the survivor at the heart of their service and through their care for others help to build up the Body of Christ.

Other Activities

Prayer and action go together. The day of prayer is not simply a time to pray an intercession but also an invitation to learn, engage and do.

  • Find out about the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency
  • Check that safeguarding information is clearly displayed in the church.
  • Discover local charities which support victims and survivors.
    • Find out about what they do
    • Support their activities or see what opportunities for volunteering
    • Hold a fundraising event for their work.

Previous Years Resources

Preparation and Support – Listeners.

Prayer and liturgy can touch on powerful emotions and memories. It is important therefore that at any liturgy that is about abuse there are people available, listeners, who can provide a sympathetic ear to whatever some people wish to raise. For some it may be about their own personal story, for others it may be a more general hurt about the Church.

There are trained and experienced listeners in the Diocese; wise and compassionate people can be found in every community. As a rule it is better if the listeners come from outside the particular place and it is helpful to offer a range of people to act as listeners.

Listeners might be coordinated by a member of a Diocesan Spirituality Team in collaboration with a member of the Diocesan Safeguarding Team. They together brief the listeners before the liturgy, based on this document (which could also be sent out prior), and it would be appropriate to end this briefing with prayer. It may also be helpful to send to listeners prior to the liturgy Hurt by Abuse, a leaflet prepared by the Survivors Advisory Panel which offers helpful guidance on listening.

Common sense guidelines would include:

  • DBS check (though this ministry is in public and may not require one)
  • Listeners are clearly identifiable — this could be by wearing something distinguishing such as a brooch, lanyard or sash.
  • Listeners are clearly visible — placed around the church or hall but out of earshot of others. It may be helpful to have some background music.
  • Listeners are there for this Service only: they do not arrange to meet those they have listened to privately afterwards.
  • Listeners pray beforehand – ideally with those leading the liturgy – and between each person who comes.
  • Listeners should have lists of local agencies or Christian listening services for follow-up.
  • It can be useful to have one or two “roving listeners”. They should be experienced Listeners/ Directors as their task is to be aware of people – participants or Listeners – who seem to be struggling. They will try to ensure that no-one leaves the church in distress.
  • Listeners and priests should have a short session of prayer and reflection at the end to share (as appropriate) anything that needs to be off-loaded. A blessing would be appropriate.

