Pope to join National Shrine of Our Lady in praying the Rosary for an end to the pandemic

Saturday, 1 May 2021 at 6pm (UK time)

Pope Francis has invited Catholics and 30 Marian Shrines around the world, including the Shrine at Walsingham, to dedicate the month of May to a marathon of prayer for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Catholic National Shrine of Our Lady at Walsingham has been selected to start the month of prayer on Saturday 1 May.

Shrine Rector Mgr Philip Moger and the Shrine Team will be praying. The schedule is being finalised and will be posted in due course.

The recitation of the rosary will be live streamed from Walsingham to the Vatican Television Centre so that Pope Francis can join in live.

Pandemic Intention

The Walsingham Intention is for those who have died from the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

Watch

The broadcast will be supported by EWTN and can be viewed on these platforms:

youtube.com/WalsinghamCatholicTV

walsingham.org.uk

churchservices.tv/walsingham

ewtn.co.uk