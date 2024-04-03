Pilgrimage Bishop Philip Moger to lead Archdiocesan pilgrimage to Walsingham Bishop Philip Moger to lead Archdio... Pilgrimage » »

Bishop Philip Moger is leading an Archdiocesan pilgrimage to Walsingham on Saturday 27 April 2024.

Walsingham has been a sacred place for pilgrimage for hundreds of years. The Marian Shrine has been described as England’s Nazareth, which celebrates when the Angel of the Lord appeared to Mary.

Pilgrims will be led by Bishop Philip Moger, who was the former Rector of the Shrine. There will be opportunities for Confession, Adoration, the Rosary and a Mass.

Pilgrimages are a wonderful opportunity to draw closer to the Lord, so please do join the Archdiocese of Southwark to rejoice with Mary at the great joy of the Annunciation.

The full itinerary is below. To make a coach booking, please contact your local parish.

Walsingham itinerary

Arrive at 10:30 for coffee.

for coffee. Confessions and adoration at 11am

Pilgrim Mass at 12pm

After Mass there will be a packed lunch (a small cafe is on site)

Procession to the ancient Abbey grounds for Benediction at at 2:15pm

Afternoon tea and shopping in the various gift shops

Coaches will collect pilgrims up the hill by the Orthodox church at 4:30/5pm