Bishop Philip Moger to lead Archdiocesan pilgrimage to Walsingham

Bishop Philip Moger is leading an Archdiocesan pilgrimage to Walsingham on Saturday 27 April 2024.
Walsingham has been a sacred place for pilgrimage for hundreds of years. The Marian Shrine has been described as England’s Nazareth, which celebrates when the Angel of the Lord appeared to Mary.
Pilgrims will be led by Bishop Philip Moger, who was the former Rector of the Shrine. There will be opportunities for Confession, Adoration, the Rosary and a Mass.
Pilgrimages are a wonderful opportunity to draw closer to the Lord, so please do join the Archdiocese of Southwark to rejoice with Mary at the great joy of the Annunciation.
The full itinerary is below. To make a coach booking, please contact your local parish.
Walsingham itinerary