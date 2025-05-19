Shrines Hundreds join Archbishop Bernard Longley on Birmingham Pilgrimage to Walsingham Hundreds join Archbishop Bernard Lo... Pilgrimage » »

More than 300 pilgrims from across the Archdiocese of Birmingham gathered in Walsingham on Saturday, 10 May 2025, to mark the annual archdiocesan pilgrimage to the Catholic National Shrine and Basilica of Our Lady. Most Rev Bernard Longley, Archbishop of Birmingham, led the pilgrimage, celebrating a solemn Mass at the Chapel of Reconciliation.

In a deeply reflective homily, Archbishop Longley expressed gratitude for the joyous occasion, highlighting its significance during the Jubilee Year and just days following the election of Pope Leo XIV. “I think we can all be grateful to the Holy Spirit that we are here as pilgrims of hope during this Jubilee Year only two days after the election of our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV,” he told the assembled faithful, urging them to pray “joyfully and earnestly” for the new Pope as he begins his pontificate.

Archbishop Longley praised Fr Philip Griffin, Director of the pilgrimage, for his efforts, and thanked Fr Robert Billing, Rector of the Shrine, for the warm hospitality received by the pilgrims. He emphasised the profound spiritual connection pilgrims experience at Walsingham, often called “England’s Nazareth,” centred on Christ’s incarnation and the humble family life of Nazareth.

“The Holy House reminds us most powerfully of the place where Our Lord grew up, where he worked at his father’s trade,” the Archbishop said, adding that Mary, as the Mother of Jesus, “is thereby the Mother of all those who are re-born in Christ through baptism, Mother of the Body of Christ, the Church.”

Drawing upon the shared Anglican-Catholic statement from ARCIC in 2004, Archbishop Longley reflected on Mary’s unique role: “The Spirit is operative within her in the conception of the Saviour, and this ‘blessed among women’ is inspired to sing ‘all generations will call me blessed.’”

Following Mass, the pilgrims enjoyed picnics within the serene shrine grounds before proceeding in procession at 3.00pm to the Priory [Abbey] ruins in Little Walsingham, led by Archbishop Longley. Upon arrival at 4.00pm, prayers were offered at the site of the original Holy House, marking a reflective conclusion to the pilgrimage.

This annual pilgrimage continues to draw participants from various parishes across the Archdiocese, uniting them in prayer, fellowship, and devotion to Our Lady of Walsingham.

Source: walsingham.org.uk