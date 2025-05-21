Bishop of Wrexham to lead National Pilgrimage to Holywell 2025

On Sunday, 22 June, Bishop Peter Brignall, the Bishop of Wrexham, will again lead a National Pilgrimage of thanksgiving at the Shrine of Saint Winefride, Holywell, north Wales.

The shrine has been welcoming pilgrims and visitors for 14 centuries and is the place where Winefride, a teenage victim of sexual harassment and violence, found healing and new life in the actions of her uncle, the priest Beuno.

Legend has it that in 630 AD, Caradoc, a chieftain from Hawarden attempted to seduce Winefride. She ran from him towards the church which had been built by her uncle, the priest Beuno. Caradoc pursued her and cut off her head. In the place where her head fell, a spring of water came up. Beuno came out from the church, took up her head and placed it back on her body. He then prayed over her and she was restored to life.

Both Winefride and Beuno were made saints.

The shrine has been historically known as a place of healing. Records dating back hundreds of years are testament to the many cures from sickness and infirmity received through the intercession of St Winefride.

In June 2023, Bishop Brignall inaugurated St Winefride’s Shrine and Well as a designated place of prayer and healing for victims and survivors of sexual harassment, abuse, and violence. The dedication draws inspiration from the story of St Winefride. The Shrine stands today as a symbol of hope, peace, forgiveness, and healing for all those affected by the trauma of abuse.

On 20 May 2025, a day of prayer was held at Wales’ National Shrine dedicated to the victims and survivors of abuse. This marked the global initiative instituted by the late Pope Francis in 2016 calling for a worldwide day of prayer and reparation for those affected by clerical abuse. In England and Wales, this day is always commemorated on the Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter.

National Pilgrimage to Holywell

Sunday, 22 June 2025

Bishop Peter Brignall, Bishop of Wrexham, will be the celebrant and preacher at a Mass in the Shrine grounds after a procession from the church that begins at 2:30pm on Sunday, 22 June. The Mass will be followed by refreshments.

More information on the Diocese of Wrexham‘s site.

The National Shrine of St Winefride is open daily from 10am to 4pm.