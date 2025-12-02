Pope Leo at Beirut farewell: ‘Choose peace as a way, not just a goal’

Following an official “Farewell Ceremony” at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport on Tuesday, Pope Leo XIV concluded his Apostolic Journey to Türkiye and Lebanon on Tuesday, highlighting a vision of fraternity and peace for the entire region.

“We hope to involve the entire Middle East in this spirit of fraternity and commitment to peace, including those who currently consider themselves enemies,” the Pope said, bringing his 6-day apostolic visit to a close.

Looking back at the last three days in Lebanon , he highlighted the country’s rich spiritual heritage and the resilience of its people and upheld the deep veneration for the Blessed Virgin Mary shared by both Christians and Muslims.

Pope Leo specifically recalled his visit to the tomb of Saint Charbel, noting that Lebanon’s history provides sustenance for the journey toward a peaceful future.

He did not neglect to address the ongoing challenges facing the country and expressed his solidarity with victims of the Beirut port explosion, saying, “I carry with me the pain, and the thirst for truth and justice, of so many families, of an entire country.”

Choose peace as a way, not just a goal

And he extended greetings to all regions of Lebanon, including those he could not visit: “Tripoli and the north, the Beqaa and the south of the country, which is currently experiencing a state of conflict and uncertainty.”

Calling for an end to hostilities, he said: “We must recognise that armed struggle brings no benefit. While weapons are lethal, negotiation, mediation and dialogue are constructive. Let us all choose peace as a way, not just as a goal!”

The Pope further invoked the words of Saint John Paul II: “Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message!”

“Let us learn to work together and hope together, so that this may become a reality.”

Source: vaticannews.va