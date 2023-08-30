Pope Francis’ Apostolic Visit to Mongolia

During a historic visit to the Republic of Mongolia, Pope Francis will meet with political authorities, he will address representatives of the Catholic Church and participate in an ecumenical and interreligious meeting, he will meet with charity workers and celebrate Holy Mass in a sports arena.

A statement released on Thursday by the Holy See Press Office lists the events that make up the Pope’s 43rd international apostolic journey.

The news that the Pope had accepted the invitation of the President of Mongolia and local Church authorities was announced in June, together with the dates of the visit: 31 August to 4 September 2023.