Dilexit nos

Dilexit nos - He Loved Us - is Pope Francis’ fourth encyclical on the Human and Divine Love of the Heart of Jesus Christ.

The world is in the midst of significant global crises – grappling with conflicts, deep social and economic inequalities, unchecked consumerism, and technologies that pose risks to human dignity.

In this encyclical, Pope Francis seeks to inspire a shift in perspective, encouraging humanity to reconnect with what truly matters – the heart.

Download

You can download the Holy Father’s fourth encyclical, Dilexit Nos on the Human and Divine Love of the Heart of Jesus Christ.

Encyclical – Dilexit Nos
Bishop Mark Davies on Dilexit nos

Bishop of Shrewsbury welcomes Pope's encyclical Dilexit nos saying that "an authentic path of renewal must pass through the Heart of Jesus."