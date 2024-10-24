Dilexit nos - He Loved Us - is Pope Francis’ fourth encyclical on the Human and Divine Love of the Heart of Jesus Christ.
The world is in the midst of significant global crises – grappling with conflicts, deep social and economic inequalities, unchecked consumerism, and technologies that pose risks to human dignity.
In this encyclical, Pope Francis seeks to inspire a shift in perspective, encouraging humanity to reconnect with what truly matters – the heart.
You can download the Holy Father’s fourth encyclical, Dilexit Nos on the Human and Divine Love of the Heart of Jesus Christ.
Bishop of Shrewsbury welcomes Pope's encyclical Dilexit nos saying that "an authentic path of renewal must pass through the Heart of Jesus."