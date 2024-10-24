The world is in the midst of significant global crises – grappling with conflicts, deep social and economic inequalities, unchecked consumerism, and technologies that pose risks to human dignity.

In this encyclical, Pope Francis seeks to inspire a shift in perspective, encouraging humanity to reconnect with what truly matters – the heart.

Download

You can download the Holy Father’s fourth encyclical, Dilexit Nos on the Human and Divine Love of the Heart of Jesus Christ.