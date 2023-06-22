Plater Trust announces Grant Programme winners for domestic good causes

The Charles Plater Trust (CPT) announced 15 new charity partnerships at its annual Grant Awards Celebration held at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral yesterday, Wednesday 21 June.

‍The Trust, which was established in 2006, has awarded more than £3 million to UK charities to date, with its Trust Manager and Board of Trustees working collaboratively with grant recipients to promote the common good, fight rising inequality and build social justice. Speaking shortly after the awards celebration, The Trust’s Manager, Philomena Cullen said:

“Charities and churches are at the frontline of the challenges facing our country, so we are delighted to welcome 15 new charity partners to the Plater Trust family.

“The Trust is awarding £442,800 in grants this year, supporting a range of vital inspiring initiatives tackling urgent social need with projects including ex-offender rehabilitation, homelessness, food poverty, mental health, modern slavery, and domestic violence. But what our most popular grant round ever has also taught us is that while charities are doing incredible work, they are also struggling with rising operational costs, more demand for their services, growing societal inequality and apathy for structural changes needed. We stand alongside our charity partners delivering social justice against these odds.”

The Jericho Foundation is one of nine large grant recipients, with their Birmingham based project receiving £49,000 to support vulnerable women and girls affected by modern slavery. Speaking about the impact of CPT’s grant, Louise Gore, a Senior Manager at the Foundation said:

“[CPT’s] award will make a valuable contribution towards our employment-focussed work supporting survivors of modern slavery to recover, reduce their risk of re-exploitation and begin to look forward to their future with hope”.

Tempus Novo have also been awarded a large grant from the Trust, receiving £50,000 to support offenders and ex-offenders living in the East Midlands into employment. Steve Freer, the charity’s CEO said:

“[CPT funding will] further our mission to remove barriers to employment for people with convictions. This funding will allow us to help so many more people, and in doing so, the partnership will have a positive impact on society in so many ways. Having a good job means more than a salary to an ex-offender, it means stability, security, the feeling of self-worth and the ability to support your family. Put simply it’s life changing”.

‍Bishop Richard Moth, Chair of The Charles Plater Trust said: “Life is really tough for far too many of our brothers and sisters across the country. Millions are struggling with the ever-increasing cost of living, while the vast majority of families on Universal Credit cannot afford even basic items like food and clothing.

“If Fr Charles Plater were around today, he would be challenging us to do something about our unacceptable domestic poverty figures and rising social inequality trends. So, this year, our funding is focused on making a positive difference to the lives and life chances of hundreds of very marginalised people. Everything we do at the CPT is powered by the principles of Catholic Social Teaching and ultimately the dignity of each and every person in our society.”

Source: plater.org.uk