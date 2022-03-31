Ukraine

Nuncio discusses plight of Ukraine war refugees with Home Secretary

Thursday, March 31st, 2022 @ 4:24 pm
His Excellency Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, met with the Home Secretary, Priti Patel MP, on 29 March, to discuss the plight of refugees from Ukraine and the best ways to support them.

Archbishop Gugerotti explained the position of the Holy See with regard to these issues and assured the British government of the willingness of the Holy See to collaborate in providing important humanitarian relief and aid to all those suffering as a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

