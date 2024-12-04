Nuncio Lord Mayor joins Papal nuncio and Spanish embassy to remember flood victims CBCEW » Lord Mayor joins Papal nuncio and S... Environment » »

Victims of Valencia’s recent floods were remembered at a requiem mass held at St James’s, Spanish Place Church, with embassy officials and the Spanish community leading the tributes.

The Lord Mayor of Westminster, Cllr Robert Rigby, represented the people of Westminster at the well-known venue. Also present was the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, His Excellency Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía and His Excellency José Pascual Marco, Spanish ambassador to the UK.

The Lord Mayor said: “The Spanish community has been well established in London for centuries and everyone was devastated by the loss of life in Valencia. I wanted to be there to stress the City stands with Valencia during this traumatic time and the loss of life has been felt deeply here.”

Photo: The Lord Mayor of Westminster (left), is pictured with His Excellency Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía and José María Robles Fraga, the Spanish embassy’s Minister Counsellor for Cultural and Scientific Affairs.