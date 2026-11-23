Nottingham Nottingham Cathedral in a new light: Echoes comes to the city this January Five evenings of light and sound by Luxmuralis celebrate three newly restored chapels in Nottingham Cathedral. Tickets from £5, and every ticket supports the restoration.  icon-home » Events » Nottingham Cathedral in a new light...

What: Echoes by Luxmuralis

When: Tuesday 19 to Saturday 23 January 2027, timed entry from 4.30pm

Where: Nottingham Cathedral, North Circus Street, NG1 5AE. Gather in the Cathedral car park on Derby Road

Tickets: Adults £8 to £12, children £5, under-twos free, no booking fee

Book: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/nottinghamcathedral/2501525

This January, Echoes will fill Nottingham Cathedral with light, colour and music for five evenings only.

Echoes is a new light and sound installation created by Luxmuralis especially for this building. It runs from Tuesday 19 to Saturday 23 January 2027.

Luxmuralis is the collaboration between sculptor Peter Walker and composer David Harper. Their immersive installations have been shown in historic, cultural and sacred spaces across the UK and Europe. For Echoes, carefully crafted projections pick out Pugin’s colour, ornament and design, with light moving across stone, glass and painted surfaces, set to original music.

“The architecture of the building becomes a canvas, with light and moving images bringing its incredible spaces and features to life in unexpected ways,” said Peter Walker, Artistic Director of Luxmuralis.

Echoes also marks a milestone for the Cathedral. It celebrates three restored chapels: the Lady Chapel, the Chapel of St Hugh and the Chapel of St Michael and the Angels. All three were restored through Restoring Pugin, our £2.3 million project to return the Cathedral’s east end to Pugin’s original design. The project is made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Every Echoes ticket supports the next phase of restoration.

Canon Malachy Brett, Dean of the Cathedral, said: “Thousands of people pass the Cathedral on Derby Road every day, and many have never been inside. Echoes is a wonderful invitation to come in, look up and see this building as you’ve never seen it before. Whether you know the Cathedral well or have never crossed the threshold, you’ll be very welcome.”

Echoes is suitable for all ages, and a visit lasts 30 to 45 minutes. Entry is timed, every 15 minutes from 4.30pm, and refreshments are available in the Cathedral Hall afterwards from Tuesday to Friday.

Come and see the Cathedral in a whole new light: book your entry time, and find everything you need to plan your visit on the Echoes event page.

Echoes created by Luxmuralis. Restoring Pugin is made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with thanks to National Lottery players.

Image: The Elements by Luxmuralis at Winchester Cathedral, 2023, a previous installation, not Nottingham Cathedral. Photo courtesy of Luxmuralis.