Myanmar’s Cardinal: Respect churches as places of peace and sanctuary

The Catholic Bishops of Myanmar have written to the people of the country as violence escalates with reports of attacks on at least three churches.

Myanmar has become a humanitarian crisis with thousands – including many children and elderly people – displaced and starving in the jungles.

“We plead with all to kindly allow the humanitarian corridor to reach out to the starving masses wherever they are,” say the bishops. “These are our citizens and they have basic right to food and safety.”

They also call for places of worship, schools and hospitals to be respected as places of sanctuary:

“Respect the right to sanctuary and respect the sanctity of places of worship: In the recent conflict thousands have sought safety in the churches. Four churches in Loikaw were attacked and thousands fled to the jungle.

“Kindly observe the international norms of sanctuary in war times: churches, pagodas, monasteries, mosques, temples including schools and hospitals are recognised as neutral places of refuge during conflict. We appeal that these places are not to be attacked and the people who seek refuge should be protected.”

Bishop Declan Lang, Chair of the International Affairs department of our Bishops’ Conference here in England and Wales, has echoed this call for churches to be respected as places of sanctuary:

“We are united with Myanmar’s Bishops in their prayer for peace and defence of human dignity, confronted with this worsening violence. The Church’s appeal for humanitarian corridors, respect for the right to sanctuary, and protection for places of worship must be supported by the whole international community. All of Myanmar’s people remain in our prayers.”

Myanmar Bishops: Letter

You can read the full text of the letter circulated by the Bishops of Myanmar:

To all our dear people of Myanmar and all other stakeholders,

Greetings from the Catholic Bishops of Myanmar.

As our country goes through her challenging times this appeal is made on humanitarian grounds. We are not politicians, we are faith leaders, accompanying our people in their journey towards human dignity.

We appeal for humanitarian corridor in the conflict zones: Thousands of our people, especially the old and the children are starving in the jungles. Starvation of the innocent people is the most heart wrenching experience. We plead with all to kindly allow the humanitarian corridor to reach out to the starving masses wherever they are. These are our citizens and they have basic right to food and safety.

Respect the right to sanctuary and respect sanctity of places of worship: In the recent conflict thousands have sought safety in the churches. Four churches in Loikaw were attacked and thousands fled to the jungle. Kindly observe the international norms of sanctuary in war times: churches, pagodas, monasteries, mosques, temples including schools and hospitals are recognised as neutral places of refuge during conflict. We appeal that these places are not to be attacked and the people who seek refuge should be protected.

We appeal to all the Catholic Dioceses: Our destiny is in God’s hands. God must change the hearts of all, bringing peace to this nation. As a nation we have suffered a lot and this should end. Let each diocese launch into a period of intense prayer, seeking compassion in the hearts of all and peace to this nation. We urge all Dioceses:

a. to offer daily Mass for peace and reconciliation of the country,

b. to pray the prayer directed by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar after daily Mass,

c. to make an hour of adoration everyday alone or with a group, and

d. to pray the Rosary and ask the maternal protection of Mary, Mother of help.

Work for durable Peace: For the last seven decades this country has been in conflict. Only tears and brokenness of innocent people remains. Despite the recent events, as a nation we need to invest in peace. Nobody has won a war in this country. It is our duty to work towards peace. This country deserves to join the community of nations, putting its past to history and invest in peace. Human dignity is given by God and no amount of violence can negate people’s aspiration for human dignity. That can be achieved by peaceful means is the lessons of history. Peace is still possible. Peace is the way.

In Solidarity with the people of Myanmar

President and the Bishops of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar.

Charles Cardinal Bo

President

Archdiocese of Yangon

Bishop John Mahn Hsane Hgyi

Vice President

Pathein Diocese

Bishop John Saw Yaw Han

General Secretary

Auxiliary Bishop of Yangon

Bishop John Saw Gawdy

Substitute Member

Taungngu Diocese

Archbishop Basilio Athai

Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Archbishop Marco Tin Win

Archdiocese of Mandalay

Bisho Raymond Saw Po Ray

Mawlamyaing Diocese

Bishop Justine Saw Min Thide

Hpa-an Diocese

Bishop Alexander Pyone Cho

Pyay Diocese

Bishop Lucius Hre Kung

Hakha Diocese

Bishop Raymond Sumlut Garn

Bamaw Diocese

Bishop Lucas Dau Ze

Lashio Diocese

Bishop Noel Saw Aye

Auxiliary Bishop of Yangon