Cardinal expresses sadness following earthquake in Southeast Asia

Following the devastating earthquake that struck in Southeast Asia on Friday, Cardinal Vincent Nichols wrote to Cardinal Charles Bo SDB, expressing profound sadness and solidarity with those affected.

Acknowledging the immense suffering caused by the disaster, Cardinal Nichols assured the people of Myanmar and Bangkok of the Church’s continued prayers and support during this time of sorrow.

Full text

Your Eminence, Your Grace,

I write on behalf of the Catholic Community in England and Wales to express our shock and profound sadness following the devastating earthquake that struck Southeast Asia earlier today, primarily affecting Myanmar and Bangkok. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have died, lost loved ones, those who have been injured, and the countless families who have been displaced from their homes.

At this time of great sorrow, we extend our heartfelt condolences, particularly to the people of Myanmar and Bangkok and stand in prayerful solidarity with them. We recognise the immense suffering caused by this tragedy and express our deepest sympathy to all who are affected.

We commend the response of the emergency services and volunteers who are working tirelessly to bring relief and assistance. May God guide these recovery efforts and may all those affected receive the help and support that they need.

May the Sacred Heart of Jesus bring comfort to those who mourn and may our Lady of Perpetual Succour be a constant source of grace and help. Amen.

Yours very sincerely in Christ,

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Archbishop of Westminster