Marriage Week 2024

7-14 February

A Christian marriage is rooted in faith; that means faith in God, as the giver of life and the one who promises eternal life to those who believe in him.

We have an eight-page PDF resource that you can download to pray through this week and reflect on the vocation of marriage – a response from two people, by God’s sustaining divine grace, who promise to build a lifelong, intimate and sacramental partnership of love and life.