Local Church leaders condemn violent attack on West Bank Christian town of Taybeh

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem have spoken out to condemn a ‘grievous incident’ of settler violence in the West Bank town of Taybeh. The violence occurred just two weeks after a similar attack on the town and its people.

We, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, express our profound concern and unwavering condemnation following yet another violent assault that targeted the West Bank Christian town of Taybeh. Several vehicles were set ablaze, and hateful graffiti was sprayed—an unambiguous act of intimidation directed at a peaceful and faithful community rooted in the land of Christ.

This grievous incident is not an isolated occurrence. It forms part of an alarming pattern of settler violence against West Bank communities, including their homes, sacred spaces, and ways of life. Only days ago, settlers forcibly entered Taybeh, herding livestock into the heart of the town. Masked individuals—some armed, others on horseback—roamed the streets, spreading terror and threatening the sanctity of daily life. Fire reached the very walls of the ancient church, a living testament to the Christian faith’s enduring presence in the Holy Land.

We regret that official Israeli police statements reduced the matter solely to property damage, omitting the broader context of systematic intimidation and abuse. These omissions distort the truth and fail to address violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, including the right to religious freedom and the protection of cultural heritage.

Of additional concern is the reactionary disinformation campaign by Israeli settler-affiliated groups, launched in response to recent diplomatic visits to Taybeh. Rather than addressing the grave violations occurring, these narratives seek to discredit victims and diminish the significance of international solidarity. Such distortions aim to deflect scrutiny and sanitize criminal conduct in violation of international norms.

We are gravely troubled by the prevailing climate of impunity, which undermines the rule of law and jeopardizes peaceful coexistence in the land of the Resurrection. The lack of accountability not only threatens Christian communities but also weakens the moral and legal foundations that uphold peace and justice for all.

We demand the Israeli government to act with moral clarity and commitment:

To hold accountable those responsible for these crimes without delay;

To ensure effective and consistent protection for the people of Taybeh and all vulnerable communities;

To uphold its obligations under international law and guarantee equality before the law

We extend heartfelt gratitude to the diplomatic missions and international partners who have visited Taybeh and stood in solidarity with its people. Your presence offers hope and moral strength. We urge you to continue your support. The aggression persists—and so must our united vigilance and prayer for peace rooted in justice.

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem

