Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem issues statement on the raids on the Sacred Family School in Gaza

Following reports that the school next to the Catholic parish of the Holy Family in northern Gaza was hit in an air strike targeting two classrooms on the ground floor, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has issued a statement:

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem is monitoring, with grave concern, the news of the raids, apparently launched by the Israeli army against the Sacred Family School in Gaza this morning (7 July). Footage and media reports from the place include scenes of civilian casualties and of destruction in the compound.

While property of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Sacred Family School has, since the beginning of the war, been a place of refuge for hundreds of civilians. No religious personnel reside in the school.

The Latin Patriarchate condemns in the strongest terms the targeting of civilians or any belligerent actions that fall short of ensuring that civilians remain outside the combat scene.

We continue to pray for the Lord’s mercy and hope that the parties will reach an agreement that would put an immediate end to the horrifying bloodbath and humanitarian catastrophe in the region.