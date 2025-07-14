King Abdullah II’s Statement on Solidarity Visit to Taybeh

His Majesty King Abdullah II’s statement during the solidarity visit of Jerusalem Patriarchs and Heads of Churches to the ‘targeted’ City of Taybeh in the West Bank

To be delivered by His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III, Head of Jerusalem Council of Patriarchs and Heads of Churches

His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein condemns the brutal attacks recently carried out by extremist settlers on the Church of St. George (al-Khadr) and the historic Christian cemetery in the town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah. His Majesty denounces the settlers’ act of setting fire to trees within the cemetery, in a blatant violation of the sanctity of the dead, Christian holy sites, and Christian presence in the Holy Land.

His Majesty affirms that the severity of the settlers’ assaults, their daily terrorization of Palestinians, and their systematic aggression against dozens of villages, towns, and camps in the occupied Palestinian territories demand an immediate firm international position to halt these attacks — especially the ongoing genocide of killing and starving children, women, the elderly, and civilians in the Gaza Strip.

His Majesty stresses the importance of protecting civilian Palestinians, safeguarding their holy sites, and upholding their right to live in freedom and dignity and to establish their independent state on their national soil with East Jerusalem as its capital.

source: lpj.org