Love the Stranger places the human being at the heart of our pastoral outreach, looking beyond statistics and policies to the person – each with a name, a face and a story.

The document offers 24 guiding principles and has been endorsed by the Holy See, COMECE, CAFOD, CSAN and Caritas Social Action Network members.

Download

Sections

The main sections of the publication are:

Foreword, Principles, Introduction, A global perspective, The right to flourish in one’s homeland, The right to migrate, Equality and human dignity, Human trafficking and slavery, The gift of migration, Concluding reflection