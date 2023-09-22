Migrants and Refugees

Love the Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 @ 12:52 pm

On World Day of Migrants and Refugees, we are reminded of the 24 principles outlined in the 'Love the Stranger' document.

Love the Stranger places the human being at the heart of our pastoral outreach, looking beyond statistics and policies to the person – each with a name, a face and a story.

The document offers 24 guiding principles and has been endorsed by the Holy See, COMECE, CAFOD, CSAN and Caritas Social Action Network members.

Download

Love the StrangerDownload

Sections

The main sections of the publication are:

ForewordPrinciples, Introduction, A global perspectiveThe right to flourish in one’s homeland, The right to migrate, Equality and human dignity, Human trafficking and slaveryThe gift of migrationConcluding reflection

Love the Stranger Principles

Pope Francis’ message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2023

Pope Francis' message for the 109th World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

Webinar: Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay 

World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2022

Content for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2022.

Resources

World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2020

Content for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2020.