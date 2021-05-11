Thy Kingdom Come – Online Prayer

You are welcome to join the worldwide network of people praying Thy Kingdom Come through the official website however if you would also like to connect with a Catholic community, there are different religious orders, new communities and movements would be delighted if you joined them online in prayer.

Evening or Night Prayers

Friday 14 May

When: 9pm – 9:20pm

Intention: To know God better

Community: Sion Catholic Community for Evangelism – are a Catholic community of priests and lay people dedicated to spreading the Gospel message

Join: youtube.com/sioncommunitychannel

Saturday 15 May

When: 7:15pm – 7:25pm

Intention: For Trust

Community: Carmelite Priory – A religious community dedicated to prayer and spiritual formation

Join: contact ruth.preston@carmelite.org.uk

Sunday 16 May

When: 8:00pm – 8:30pm

Intention: For Forgiveness

Community: Faithful Companions of Jesus – are an international congregation of Catholic Sisters living out of the spirituality of St Ignatius of Loyola

Join: facebook.com/FCJCentreStHughs/live/

Monday 17 May

When: 6:00pm – 6:20pm (Log on from 5:45pm)

Intention: For Openness

Community: Focolare Movement – are of a Christian foundation. We live to try to put into practise the words of the gospel so that Jesus’ prayer to the Father ‘May they all be one’s can by fulfilled. We aim to restore unity where it is broken.

Join: us02web.zoom.us/j/83349075349

Tuesday 18 May

When: 9:00pm – 9:15pm

Intention: For Curiousity

Community: Pantasaph Franciscan Friary – are a community of brothers living and working under the inspiration of St Francis of Assisi

Join: youtube.com/user/CapuchinFranciscan

Wednesday 19 May

When: 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Intention:For those who are seeking

Community: Catholic Charismatic Renewal – The grace of God through the Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) is impacting the lives of millions of people. CCR can be described as a personal experience of the presence and power of the Holy Spirit, who brings alive in new ways the graces of our baptism. The Holy Spirit not only sets on fire all that we have already received, but also comes again in power to equip us with his gifts for service and mission.

Join: facebook.com/CCREngland

Thursday 20 May

When: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Intention: For Encounter

Community: Community of St John – are a community of religious brothers who serve the parish of St Antony’s in Forest Gate, London.

Join: youtube.com/c/StAntonysFGUK/videos

Friday 21 May

When: 8:15pm – 8:45pm

Intention: For Freedom

Community: Bernardine Cistercians of Esquermes – The Bernardines of Esquermes are an order of Cistercian nuns, part of the larger Cistercian family. We live according to the Rule of St. Benedict, seeking God as a community in a spirit of prayer, simplicity and silence. We take the traditional monastic vows of stability, obedience and conversion of life. Work in education and hospitality has always been an integral part of our life.

Join: facebook.com/hyning.chapel

Saturday 22 May

When: 6:00pm – 6:20pm

Intention: For Faith

Community: Poor Clares – a contemplative order founded by St. Clare of Assisi who was inspired by St. Francis. Their way of life is to “observe the holy Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ by living in obedience, without possessing anything as their own and in chastity.” Our Poor Clare Monastery is situated next door to Our Lady’s Church in Bulwell, in the diocese of Nottingham.

Join: facebook.com/poorclare.colettines.9

If you would like to ask the Sisters to pray for you and for your intentions, please fill in your request via https://poorclaresnottingham.org.uk/prayer-life/







