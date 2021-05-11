Thy Kingdom Come – Online Prayer

Connect with different Catholic communities for prayer intentions
You are welcome to join the worldwide network of people praying Thy Kingdom Come through the official website however if you would also like to connect with a Catholic community, there are different religious orders, new communities and movements would be delighted if you joined them online in prayer.
Friday 14 May
When: 9pm – 9:20pm
Intention: To know God better
Community: Sion Catholic Community for Evangelism – are a Catholic community of priests and lay people dedicated to spreading the Gospel message
Join: youtube.com/sioncommunitychannel
Saturday 15 May
When: 7:15pm – 7:25pm
Intention: For Trust
Community: Carmelite Priory – A religious community dedicated to prayer and spiritual formation
Join: contact ruth.preston@carmelite.org.uk
Sunday 16 May
When: 8:00pm – 8:30pm
Intention: For Forgiveness
Community: Faithful Companions of Jesus – are an international congregation of Catholic Sisters living out of the spirituality of St Ignatius of Loyola
Join: facebook.com/FCJCentreStHughs/live/
Monday 17 May
When: 6:00pm – 6:20pm (Log on from 5:45pm)
Intention: For Openness
Community: Focolare Movement – are of a Christian foundation. We live to try to put into practise the words of the gospel so that Jesus’ prayer to the Father ‘May they all be one’s can by fulfilled. We aim to restore unity where it is broken.
Join: us02web.zoom.us/j/83349075349
Tuesday 18 May
When: 9:00pm – 9:15pm
Intention: For Curiousity
Community: Pantasaph Franciscan Friary – are a community of brothers living and working under the inspiration of St Francis of Assisi
Join: youtube.com/user/CapuchinFranciscan
Wednesday 19 May
When: 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Intention:For those who are seeking
Community: Catholic Charismatic Renewal – The grace of God through the Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) is impacting the lives of millions of people. CCR can be described as a personal experience of the presence and power of the Holy Spirit, who brings alive in new ways the graces of our baptism. The Holy Spirit not only sets on fire all that we have already received, but also comes again in power to equip us with his gifts for service and mission.
Join: facebook.com/CCREngland
Thursday 20 May
When: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
Intention: For Encounter
Community: Community of St John – are a community of religious brothers who serve the parish of St Antony’s in Forest Gate, London.
Join: youtube.com/c/StAntonysFGUK/videos
Friday 21 May
When: 8:15pm – 8:45pm
Intention: For Freedom
Community: Bernardine Cistercians of Esquermes – The Bernardines of Esquermes are an order of Cistercian nuns, part of the larger Cistercian family. We live according to the Rule of St. Benedict, seeking God as a community in a spirit of prayer, simplicity and silence. We take the traditional monastic vows of stability, obedience and conversion of life. Work in education and hospitality has always been an integral part of our life.
Join: facebook.com/hyning.chapel
Saturday 22 May
When: 6:00pm – 6:20pm
Intention: For Faith
Community: Poor Clares – a contemplative order founded by St. Clare of Assisi who was inspired by St. Francis. Their way of life is to “observe the holy Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ by living in obedience, without possessing anything as their own and in chastity.” Our Poor Clare Monastery is situated next door to Our Lady’s Church in Bulwell, in the diocese of Nottingham.
Join: facebook.com/poorclare.colettines.9
If you would like to ask the Sisters to pray for you and for your intentions, please fill in your request via https://poorclaresnottingham.org.uk/prayer-life/