In the 19th Century Blessed Elena Guerra, the founder of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit, felt it was important that the Church be renewed to the passion of the first Christians at Pentecost and petitioned Pope Leo XXIII in the following manner:

“Pentecost is not over. In fact it is continuously going on in every time and in every place because the Holy Spirit desired to give Himself to all men and all who want Him can always receive Him, so we do not envy the apostles and the first believers; we only have to dispose ourselves like them to receive Him well, and He will come to us as He did to them.”

This novena is a result of Blessed Elena’s petition and has been used down the centuries to pray for a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit.

This Pentecost Novena is offered as part of the Thy Kingdom Come initiative.

Booklet

You can download and print a booklet to help you pray the Pentecost Novena and follow the prayer intentions.

Podcasts

Want to join us in praying the Pentecost Novena? We have a special playlist so you can follow and take part.