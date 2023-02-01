Pope Francis

Highlights of Pope Francis’ first day in DR Congo

Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 @ 9:34 am
Video highlights from Pope Francis’ first day in the Democratic Republic of Congo, during which he departed from Rome, was welcomed to Kinshasa, and held a meeting with the country’s civil authorities and diplomatic corps.

May Africa be the protagonist of its own destiny!

That message resounded from the first day of Pope Francis’ Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, which takes place from 31 January to 5 February. 

The Pope was welcomed upon arrival in Kinshasa by President Félix Tshisekedi, and he then met the authorities, civil society, and diplomatic corps of the Central African nation.

