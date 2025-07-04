Vatican Archbishop Longley appointed to Vatican Dicasteries Archbishop Longley appointed to Vat... Vatican » »

The Holy Father Pope Leo XIV has appointed Archbishop Bernard Longley, the Archbishop of Birmingham, to two Vatican Dicasteries. The Archbishop will serve as a member of both the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity.

On learning of his appointment, Archbishop Longley said:

“I regard it as a privilege to serve the Holy See as a member of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity and the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue.

“I am immensely grateful to our own diocesan Commission for Promoting Christian Unity and our Commission for Interreligious Dialogue for all that they undertake to promote such good relations between the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese and churches and other faith communities – work that is vital in a world where there are so many divisions and misunderstandings.

“I look forward to participating in meetings of these two Dicasteries in the years ahead.”

Archbishop Longley has promoted Christian unity throughout his ministry. In 1991, he was appointed Surrey Chairman of the Arundel and Brighton Diocesan Commission for Christian Unity and in 1996 became National Ecumenical Officer for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

In 1999 he was appointed Moderator of the Steering Committee of Churches Together in Britain and Ireland and also Assistant General Secretary of Catholic Bishops’ Conference with responsibilities for Ecumenism and Interreligious Affairs.

He authored the Catholic Commentary on the Agreed Joint Statement by the International Anglican-Roman Catholic Commission for Unity and Mission, ‘Growing towards Unity and Mission’, published in 2007.

In 2011, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Archbishop Longley the co-Chairman of the Anglican Roman Catholic International Commission (ARCIC), with oversight of the third phase of Anglican-Catholic dialogue.

As well as being the Vice President of the Bishops’ Conference, the Archbishop is also Chair of the Department for Dialogue and Unity.