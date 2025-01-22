Continuation of the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme Announced with Reduced Funding

In today’s, Wednesday 22 January, Westminster Hall debate in the House of Commons, Heritage Minister, Sir Chris Bryant, announced that the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme will be extended for one year from March 2025.

The scheme – which has run since 2001 – allows listed places of worship of all faiths to reclaim VAT on essential repair works. However, the extended scheme will operate with a reduced overall budget and a funding cap of £25,000 per place of worship. The total funding limit for the coming year is £23 million, down from the £29 million spent last year.

Bishop Philip Moger, Chair of the Patrimony Committee of the Bishops’ Conference, expressed his thoughts on the announcement:

“We are very grateful that the Department for Culture Media and Sport has opted to continue the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme for another year. The reduced funding cap is, however, a setback for our historic churches.

“These places of worship are not only of profound spiritual importance and vital cultural landmarks but also the focal point for a range of social and charitable activities, such as food banks and homeless shelters.

“The cap on the scheme will ultimately see a reduction in the scale of repair projects which can go ahead. This will not only result in more buildings at risk but will negatively impact the craft skills and professional skills needed to support restoration projects.

“We remain committed to engaging with government and policymakers in a positive spirit to secure the long-term future of historic churches which are an integral part of the collective heritage of this country.”

He added:

“The decision follows significant public and parliamentary engagement with MPs receiving 1000s of letters from concerned constituents.

“I would like to thank the many people in our Catholic communities who wrote to their MP to share their concerns about the future of the grant scheme, which undoubtedly made a difference to the outcome today”.

Increased awareness of the critical challenges facing historic religious buildings has been a positive outcome of the campaigns by all faiths and denominations.

Sir Chris Bryant, Heritage Minister, has indicated his willingness to collaborate with MPs to address these issues, providing a potential pathway for further constructive discussions.

Image: St Walburge’s Preston © Alex Ramsay Photography