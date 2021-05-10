Novena on the Care of Creation

The 'God Who Speaks' team offers this Novena of readings and prayers as tangible action to respond to the urgent climate change issues we all face.

The River Does Not Divide Us

We invite all Catholics in England and Wales to respond in prayer and action to the urgent climate change issues that we all face. The God Who Speaks team offers this novena of readings and prayers drawn from the Bible and recent Papal teaching.

Between Ascension and Pentecost, the Scriptures tell us:

“All these with one accord were devoting themselves to prayer together with the women and Mary the mother of Jesus, and his brothers…” (Acts 1:14) while they awaited to be “clothed with power from on high.”
Luke 24:49.

We are invited to pray these nine days reflecting on the account of creation in the book of Genesis.

This novena can be used on its own or to complement the prayers and reflections of the global prayer movement – Thy Kingdom Come with the Care of Creation theme.

Follow on the pages in this section or download a full PDF for the full nine days and Pentecost.

Download

Single download of the Novena on the Care of Creation.

Novena – Creation – 2021Download

What is a Novena?

The word novena is derived from the Latin novem, meaning nine. A novena is a series of prayers and readings that are said for nine consecutive days – usually as a prayer of petition to obtain special graces or to implore special favours.

Environment Novena - Day 1

Environment Novena - Day 1

The first of nine days of prayer and readings

Environment Novena – Day 2

Environment Novena – Day 2

The second of nine days of prayer and readings

Environment Novena – Day 3

Environment Novena – Day 3

The third of nine days of prayer and readings

Environment Novena – Day 4

Environment Novena – Day 4

The fourth of nine days of prayer and readings

Environment Novena – Day 5

Environment Novena – Day 5

The fifth of nine days of prayer and readings

Environment Novena – Day 6

Environment Novena – Day 6

The sixth of nine days of prayer and readings

Environment Novena – Day 7

Environment Novena – Day 7

The seventh of nine days of prayer and readings

Environment Novena – Day 8

Environment Novena – Day 8

The eighth of nine days of prayer and readings

Environment Novena – Day 9

Environment Novena – Day 9

The ninth and final day of prayer and readings

Environment Novena – Pentecost

Environment Novena – Pentecost

The concluding prayers and readings on the great feast of Pentecost after our Novena of Prayer for the Care of Creation.