‘Divine Designs’ art competition calls for cover designs for the Bible’s 73 books

An ecumenical partnership between the Bishops’ Conference ‘God who Speaks’ project, St John’s Waterloo, and Art + Christianity, has made an open call for artists, graphic designers and illustrators from across the UK to design a cover for any of the 73 books of the Bible.

Titled Divine Designs: Between the Covers this art competition and exhibition celebrates creativity and innovation, and seeks to promote a greater visual awareness and understanding of the Bible today.

“From cover to cover, we are celebrating the Bible,” said Fleur Dorrell, Biblical Apostolate Manager for the Bishops’ Conference. “In 73 books – from Genesis to Revelation – the Bible is the greatest story ever told. Our passion is to bring each book alive through the medium of art in this unique competition and exhibition.”

Register entry/entries

Artists, graphic designers and illustrators interested in entering the competition must be resident in the United Kingdom and aged 18 years or over as of 31 December 2026. To help those entering, and to ensure that all books are chosen, the organisers encourage artists to register their interest and the book, or books, that they would like to design by 31 July 2026 at 5pm. The recommendation is that this is done as early as possible.

Multiple submissions are welcomed (up to four), and the selected entries will make up the final exhibition that will run from 10 February – 9 April 2027 at St John’s Waterloo, London.

The judges are especially looking for:

Colourful, vibrant and creative responses.

An innovative interpretation in the cover design of the book or books’ genres and contents.

Integrity to the exhibition theme.

The deadline for online submission of artwork is 21 September 2026, but please register your interest first (by 31 July 2026 at 5pm).

There are seven cash prizes with an overall winner decided by the panel of judges.

Register and more information

To register your interest or for more information and details regarding the competition, please visit the Divine Designs area of the St John’s, Waterloo website.

Contact

You can also contact Fleur Dorrell, Biblical Apostolate Manager.

‘Divine Designs’ is funded by the God who Speaks – the Biblical Apostolate of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.