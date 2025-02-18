Bishops Brignall and Moth praise new social action resource

Bishops Peter Brignall and Richard Moth have both praised a new resource produced by the Bishops’ Conference and the God Who Speaks, Turning Tables, which helps Catholics use Scripture and their faith to inspire effective social justice action.

Bishop Brignall said that God calls all of us to care for others, and that the new resource can help Catholics take action in line with the Gospel. He said:

“Taking action at local or national levels is an important gospel imperative when those around us suffer in silence or without hope of real change.

“This practical guide shows how you can help to transform society starting from the Bible and the teachings of Jesus, through to how to contact your Member of Parliament or campaign on an issue – to have a ‘way of life marked by the flavour of the Gospel.’”

Bishop Brignall added:

“Scripture encourages us to speak out for those who cannot speak, defend the rights of those who suffer and are vulnerable, and to challenge the status quo. This can feel like a huge challenge and not easy to achieve, so this resource helps you to put your faith into action.

“With a biblical foundation and plenty of practical examples ‘Turning Tables’ is the ideal resource for Catholics who want to transform society with faith and integrity – to make the Word of God ‘the beating -heart of every ecclesial activity.’”

Turning Tables is rich with advice on how to improve the lives of those around us, and to ensure that we have a demonstrable, positive impact on society.

Bishop Moth, writing in the foreword of the resource, said that by drawing on Catholic Social Teaching, Turning Tables is opening up a precious gift to a wider audience:

“I am pleased to commend this resource as a means to explore the riches of Catholic Social Teaching, grounded in the Scriptures.

“While it has often been said that Catholic Social Teaching is a ‘well-kept secret’, this is perhaps no longer the case as increasing numbers of people across society are finding in the Church’s social teaching a response to the challenges of the age.

“Thanks go to all those who have been involved in the production of this new resource which will surely open Catholic Social Teaching to a yet wider audience.”

