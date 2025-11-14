Nuncio Communication of the Apostolic Nunciature of Great Britain Vatican » Communication of the Apostolic Nunc... Nuncio » »

In response to repeated requests for clarification regarding the confidential meeting between the Apostolic Nuncio and the Episcopal members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales held on November 13 concerning the application of Pope Francis’ Motu Proprio, Traditionis Custodes, the Apostolic Nunciature in Great Britain expresses regret for the unauthorised disclosure of information from that confidential meeting that has caused confusion to the faithful. The norms of the Motu Proprio will be carefully studied and applied in each case.