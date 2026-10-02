Adoremus Heart to heart with Jesus who loves you: Cardinal Nichols’ reflection for Adoremus 2026 Heart to heart with Jesus who loves... Adoremus » »

Ahead of Adoremus 2026, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, former President of the Bishops’ Conference, has shared a reflection on what makes Adoration such a special practice for Catholics.

Adoremus is the National Eucharistic Congress which takes place on Saturday, 10 October 2026.

“The word Adoremus means ‘we adore,’ or maybe ‘let us adore.’ That’s what Adoremus is about – adoration of the presence of Jesus, the Incarnate Word of God, in the Blessed Sacrament before us.”

Catholics believe in the presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Cardinal Nichols goes on to explain that “in the Mass, what we are present at is the death and self-giving of Jesus on the cross in obedience to his Father so that we may have forgiveness and life.”

The Blessed Sacrament is a continuation of the action of the Mass, and because of this, says Cardinal Nichols, “when we’re before the Blessed Sacrament, we’re there with that presence of the Lord in his greatest act of love for us and for his Father.”

The Cardinal goes on to reflect upon the “very powerful and important experience” of many people when praying before the Blessed Sacrament. He shares the stories of Saints like John Vianney and Edith Stein, as well as people he has known during his own ministry, including a young man who was discerning the priesthood:

“He said, when I was 10, we had adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in our parish, and we, the primary school children, were all taken in to say our prayers. I was only 10, he said, and I knelt down in front of the Blessed Sacrament, and I knew I knew straight away that Jesus had something special for me, that he loved me with a plan for my life, as he has for all our lives. And he said, it’s taken me 20 years, more or less, but now here I am.”

Adoremus 2026 presents us with an opportunity to open ourselves before the presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.

“You don’t have to bring anything, just yourself,” says Cardinal Nichols. “Place yourself before Jesus and stay focused on the person of Jesus. You have all the time you want to be silent and just you, face to face, heart to heart with Jesus who loves you, who wants to draw you to himself so that he can tell you what’s in your heart and then together be before Our Heavenly Father.”

More information about Adoremus can be found here.