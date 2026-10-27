Vatican Cardinal looks forward to first UK visit

Tuesday, October 27th, 2026 @ 2:05 pm

From 16-22 October, His Eminence Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue will undertake his first official Church visit to the UK to meet with representatives of Dharmic religions.
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The visit has the theme ‘Together in prayer and dialogue for peace’, and will take place in London and Birmingham, with meetings and special events organised for representatives from different religions.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Cardinal Koovakad said: “For the Catholic Church, interreligious dialogue is fundamental because it is an opportunity to witness our faith. It is a shared responsibility that we, together, promote mutual understanding, respect, and peace in the world.”

Interreligious gathering and ‘Pledge for Peace’

Religious leaders signed a pledge to work together for peace

Cardinal Koovakad visit: Itinerary

Itinerary for Cardinal Koovakad's visit to the UK

Sikh-Christian dialogue

Sikhs and Christians together to promote solidarity and service for peace in the world

Jain-Christian dialogue

Events centred on Jain-Christian dialogue

Ecumenical event with Jewish representation

Mass and a gathering of ecumenical and Jewish representatives

Hindu-Christian dialogue

Hindus and Christians: Together to build a just and peaceable world