Vatican Cardinal looks forward to first UK visit

From 16-22 October, His Eminence Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue will undertake his first official Church visit to the UK to meet with representatives of Dharmic religions.
The visit has the theme ‘Together in prayer and dialogue for peace’, and will take place in London and Birmingham, with meetings and special events organised for representatives from different religions.
Speaking ahead of the visit, Cardinal Koovakad said: “For the Catholic Church, interreligious dialogue is fundamental because it is an opportunity to witness our faith. It is a shared responsibility that we, together, promote mutual understanding, respect, and peace in the world.”