Cardinal expresses profound sorrow at Minneapolis Catholic school killings

Cardinal Vincent Nichols has written to the Most Reverend Bernard A. Hebda, Archbishop of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, to express his deepest sympathy and prayerful solidarity in the aftermath of the “tragic and senseless”‘ shooting at the Annunciation Church in the US city.

Two young pupils were killed and 18 others injured in the attack on Wednesday, 27 August.

Cardinal Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, wrote that he was deeply moved by Archbishop Hebda’s message in response to the tragedy stating that it reflected “the shared cry of countless people around the world who stand with you and the people of Minnesota in grief, in prayer, and in hope.”

“We unite with you in entrusting the souls of the departed to the mercy of our loving God through the intercession of Our Lady, Queen of Peace,” he wrote. “May they rest in peace and rise in glory. Your remembrance of the students, teachers, clergy, and parishioners who endured such horror in a place meant for sacred refuge resonates deeply with all of us, as fellow shepherds and followers of Christ.”

Cardinal Nichols also commended the swift response of the law enforcement agencies, emergency medical personnel and those who brought order amid chaos. Praising their service as “a living witness to Christ’s healing presence in times of darkness.”

Full Letter

Most Reverend Bernard A. Hebda

Archbishop of Saint Paul and Minneapolis

Your Grace,

As the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, it is with profound sorrow that I write, personally and on behalf of the Catholics in England and Wales, to extend our deepest sympathy following the tragic and senseless violence in the Annunciation Parish and School in the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.

Your message in the aftermath — so deeply rooted in sorrow yet radiating unwavering faith — is deeply moving. Your appeal for continued prayer that God’s healing may be poured out upon those who were present at the Mass, their families, and all who have been affected, reflects the shared cry of countless people around the world who stand with you and the people of Minnesota in grief, in prayer, and in hope.

We unite with you in entrusting the souls of the departed to the mercy of our loving God through the intercession of Our Lady, Queen of Peace. May they rest in peace and rise in glory. Your remembrance of the students, teachers, clergy, and parishioners who endured such horror in a place meant for sacred refuge resonates deeply with all of us, as fellow shepherds and followers of Christ.

I also wish to acknowledge with great respect the courageous and swift response of the law enforcement bodies, emergency medical personnel, and all those whose calm, selfless actions brought order amid chaos. Their service is a living witness to Christ’s healing presence in times of darkness.

The Catholics of England and Wales are united with you in prayer. May the mercy of God and the peace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you and your people now and in the difficult days ahead.

Yours very sincerely,

H.E. Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Archbishop of Westminster