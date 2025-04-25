Pope Francis Cardinal Nichols speaks about Pope Francis on BBC local radio stations Cardinal Nichols speaks about Pope ... Cardinal » »

On the eve of the funeral of Pope Francis, Cardinal Vincent Nichols spoke to several BBC local and regional radio stations to discuss the legacy of the late pontiff and the shape of the days to come.

Linking up live from Rome, the Cardinal spoke to presenter Roberto Perrone, himself a Catholic, to share his experiences.

The five-minute discussion covered the great visual gestures of Pope Francis, his human heart, his connection with all people regardless of age or status, his huge contribution to the Church, and what we will see at the funeral on Saturday morning.

Listen

“Pope Francis spoke to our humanity, spoke to us as human beings,” said Cardinal Nichols. “He wanted us to be genuinely great in what makes us great, which is generosity, compassion and a conviction to serve the poorest and to try and even things up – to create a way of life that befits human beings. I think that’s the greatest thing that he’s managed to do.”

If ever there was an incentive to listen to the end, listen to the last minute when interviewee turns interviewer. We also discover that presenter Roberto Perrone has relatives in high places. One of whom will sit in the Sistine Chapel in ten days time alongside Cardinal Nichols.

This interview went out live on BBC Three Counties Radio and BBC Radio Northampton on Friday afternoon, 25 April 2025.

With thanks to the BBC for the audio.