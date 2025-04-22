Cardinal Nichols “Thought for the Day” on the death of Pope Francis

Speaking on Thought for the Day this morning on BBC Radio 4, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference expressed sadness at the death of Pope Francis and the fact that “the death of Pope Francis takes from us a voice has been heard in every corner of the world”.

You can read Cardinal Nichol’s full message below.

Good morning.

Today a voice has fallen silent. The death of Pope Francis takes from us a voice has been heard in every corner of the world: a voice of warm encouragement and sharp challenge, expressing both love of God and love of our shared humanity.

He had a single focus in life: to do the will of God, as it was given to him in the Catholic Church and in honouring the summons to holiness which touches every human heart. Once asked ‘Who is Pope Francis?’ he instantly replied: ‘A sinner’. His discernment was sensitive and profound. He knew that maturity, growing closer to God, comes mostly through our struggle with weaknesses and not by the highway of our own achievements. He taught that our best way of life is one of loving mercy, received and given. For we know the mercy of God outweighs the burden of our faults.

He gave his voice to share the Word of God. This is why he spoke so directly to countless people.

He spoke of hope. To millions of young people he said: ‘If you want to be a sign of hope, go and talk to your grandparents.’

He spoke for those on the margins of society. He said: ‘If you want to know how successful your economy is, go and speak with an unemployed person.’

He spoke of those imprisoned in slavery and suffering other terrible forms of abuse. He said: ‘These are gaping wounds in the flesh of humanity, wounds in the flesh of Christ himself.’

This voice, filled with compassion, mercy, and righteous indignation, is now silent, for a more authoritative voice has spoken, that of his heavenly Father, calling him home, to be with his Lord and Master for ever. And he has done so on the day after the great feast of Easter, the solemn proclamation of the victory of Christ over death. Pope Francis died in the light of the brightly burning Pascal candle, the symbol of the risen Christ. In this hope he lived, in this light he has died. Its promise will be fulfilled.

It is for us to continue this task: to make humanity great: great in strength of service, great in depth of compassion and great in richness of generosity. These are the measures of true greatness.

May Pope Francis, beloved of so many, rest in peace.