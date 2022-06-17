Installation Cardiff and Menevia ready to welcome new bishop Church » Dioceses » Cardiff and Menevia ready to welcom... Cardiff » »

The ceremonies of Installation of Bishop Mark O’Toole as the Catholic Archbishop of Cardiff and Bishop of Menevia will take place at St David’s Cathedral, Cardiff on Monday, 20 June and Swansea’s Cathedral Church of St Joseph on Thursday, 23 June.

Appointed by Pope Francis, Archbishop-elect O’Toole has been Bishop of Plymouth since 2013. Succeeding Archbishop George Stack, who has been in post in Cardiff since 2011, the new Archbishop will be installed in St David’s Cathedral, Cardiff on the feast day of the Welsh martyrs Saints Julius and Aaron.

As well as assuming oversight of the Catholic communities in the Archdiocese of Cardiff, Bishop O’Toole also becomes Bishop of Menevia – a diocese that includes Swansea and its surrounding areas. The two dioceses combined incorporate much of South and mid Wales as well as Herefordshire across the border in England.

Having spent the last eight years as Bishop in the Diocese of Plymouth, ministering in the counties of Cornwall, Devon and Dorset, Bishop O’Toole looks forward to immersing himself within the communities of both dioceses.

“I am grateful and humbled by the trust that the Holy Father has placed in me. I face the task ahead both with excitement and a certain trepidation, conscious of my own weaknesses… it is with this deep sense that the Lord goes before all of us in this new mission, that I fully embrace this new calling in my life.”

He insists he “needs to listen and learn to begin with” and will deliver his homily at the Masses of Installation in English and partly in Welsh.

Predecessor, Archbishop George Stack said:

“I warmly welcome the appointment of Archbishop-elect Mark O’Toole as Archbishop of Cardiff and the Bishop of Menevia ‘in persona Episcopi’. This provision has been made by the Holy See maintaining the identity, juridical reality, history and pastoral life of each diocese.

“Archbishop-elect Mark will bring great gifts to this new ministry. The people of each diocese will be blessed by his experience as Bishop of Plymouth. His pastoral, theological and administrative skills will be of enormous benefit to us all. His national responsibilities as Chair of the Department of Evangelisation and Discipleship in the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales have been recognised by the Holy See in his membership of the International Council for Catechesis. His Celtic heritage will resonate with the Catholic faithful in Wales and in the wider community of his new home.”

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales said:

“I offer Bishop Mark my fullest support and fervent prayers as he prepares to take on his new role. I am sure that the Catholic community throughout Wales will welcome him warmly, as will leaders of other churches there and those of civic society. St David and All Saints of Wales, pray for him.”

Watch Live:

A PDF of the Installation Mass is also available at rcadc.org