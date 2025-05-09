Bishop of Salford welcomes new Pope

We offer our prayers, especially in these early days, for Pope Leo XIV as he becomes the shepherd and guide of the Universal Church in the modern world.

In his opening statement, we heard of Pope Leo’s tribute to Pope Francis and his desire for peace and solidarity and the need to create unity through the building of bridges.

In taking the name of Leo, he is clear in the pursuit of upholding the dignity and rights of every human being and the mission of the Church in every aspect of our daily lives. In a world that faces so many global challenges, may he be an advocate for peace and a voice promoting care for our common home and our God-given dignity.

May we follow his example in taking up our own unique mission as we work together to build up the Kingdom of God in our world today.

Rt Rev John Arnold

Bishop of Salford