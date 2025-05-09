Bishop of Clifton welcomes new Pope



Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

With great joy and renewed hope, we welcome the election of Pope Leo XIV, the new Bishop of Rome

and successor of St Peter. His election is a gift to the whole Church, and I invite everyone in the Diocese

of Clifton to keep him in our hearts and prayers in these first days of his ministry.

In his first words to the world, Pope Leo XIV greeted us with the timeless blessing: “Peace be with you

all.” He reminded us that this was the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the Good Shepherd who gave His

life for the flock of God. He expressed his desire for this peace to enter our hearts, reach our families, and

extend to all people, everywhere on earth.

By choosing the name Leo, our new Holy Father aligns himself with a towering figure in our tradition:

Pope St Leo the Great, the first pope in history to be honoured with the title “the Great.” He earned it not

through power or prestige, but through his holiness, wisdom, and tireless defence of the faith during times of crisis. He reminded Christians not just who we are, but whose we are: ”No one, however weak, is

denied a share in the victory of the cross. No one is beyond the help of the prayer of Christ.”

That same call echoes in our own time. Pope Leo XIV takes up his role as shepherd of the universal

Church at a moment when the world is yearning for unity, meaning, and mercy. We pray that, like his

namesake, he will lead with courage, clarity, and deep pastoral love.

Here in the Diocese of Clifton, as we continue to listen, renew, and go out in mission, we offer Pope Leo

our loyalty and affection. May he know that the people of this diocese are with him, walking together in

faith and in friendship with Christ.

O Holy Spirit, strengthen our new Pope,

Oremus pro Pontifice nostro Leone – let us pray for Pope Leo.

Rt Rev Bosco MacDonald

Bishop of Clifton

