Bishop of Middlesbrough welcomes new Pope

Bishop Terry welcomes the election of Pope Leo XIV and looks ahead to finding out more about him in the months and years ahead…

Despite all the predicting and prophesying, I think most people were genuinely surprised at the speed and the outcome of the recent conclave.

An American Pope! Against the present background of American civil and ecclesiastical politics, my imagination went wild.

Robert Cardinal Prevost OSA (Oder of St Augustine); father of French descent and mother of Spanish origin.

He spent a good number of years working in South America, Peru to be exact, teaching and leading his order. He was only recently appointed a bishop and apostolic administrator to the Peruvian Diocese of Chiclayo in 2014.

In early 2023 Pope Francis appointed him Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and created a cardinal in September 2023.

He takes the name of Leo XIV. But which Leo is he named after? Just to look at two – Pope St Leo the Great (Leo I), was appointed Pope in the fourth century, at the point where the West was in political and religious turmoil. He brought direction and unity to the western Church and society.

Pope Leo XIII was elected to the papacy in 1878 and died in 1903. Leo XIII is particularly remembered for his belief that the Church should be a vehicle of social justice, maintaining the rights and dignities of the human person.

In so many ways he was a great influence in what we now call Catholic Social Teaching, which plays such a major role in the Church’s interaction and intervention in the political and social life of the world.

So, which of these is he named after? Well, we will find out as his pontificate develops. One of his titles is “Supreme Pontiff”, which means the “Great Bridge-Builder” and in his first address from the balcony of St Peter’s, he said:

“We are disciples of Christ. Christ goes before us, and the world needs his light. Humanity needs him like a bridge to reach God and his love. You, too, help us to build bridges with dialogue, with encounter, uniting us all so as to be one people always in peace. Thank you, Pope Francis!

To all of you, brothers and sisters of Rome, of Italy, of all the world, we want to be a synodal Church, a Church on the move, a Church that always strives for peace, that always strives for charity, that always strives to be close, especially to those who suffer.”

Whatever we may be feeling at this moment concerning the election of our new Pope, it is absolutely incumbent on us to pray for Pope Leo XIV.

O God, who chose your servant Leo XIV in succession to the Apostle Peter as shepherd of the whole flock, look favourably on the supplications of your people and grant that, as Vicar of Christ on earth, he may confirm his brethren and that the whole Church may be in communion with him in the bond of unity, love and peace, so that in you, the Shepherd of souls, all may know the truth and attain eternal life. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Bishop Terence Drainey

Bishop of Middlesbrough