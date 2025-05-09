Archbishop of Southwark welcomes new Pope

“With deep joy and thanksgiving, we welcome the election of Pope Leo XIV as the 266th Successor of Peter and 267th Pope of the Catholic Church. Let us rejoice and give glory to God for the gift of our new Holy Father.

“In Pope Leo XIV, we receive the Successor of Peter, called by the Holy Spirit to shepherd the Church universal. Just as the Risen Lord entrusted St Peter with the care of his flock, so now Pope Leo is charged with this sacred task: to love the Lord Jesus with all his heart, and to tend his sheep with humility, courage, and faith.

“The Petrine ministry is one of service, rooted not in power, but in the person of Christ. The authority of the Holy Father is given by the Lord Jesus Himself, not to point to himself, but to lead us ever closer to the face of Christ. In a world marked by uncertainty and division, Pope Leo is called to be a sign of unity and a herald of hope — guiding us to the truth of the Gospel, and to the peace that only Christ can give.

“Now more than ever, we need to fix our gaze on the Lord Jesus. It is by placing him at the centre of our lives that we find the strength to meet life’s challenges, and the peace our hearts long for. Pope Leo stands among us as a servant of that hope, reminding us that our salvation lies in Christ alone.

“I invite each one of you to look to our new Holy Father with the obedience of faith and affection. Let us listen to his voice as he leads us in fidelity to Christ and the mission of his Church. Like him, may we be renewed in our own commitment to love the Lord Jesus above all things, and to care for one another with the tenderness of the Gospel.

“Please join me in praying for Pope Leo XIV, asking the Lord to bless him abundantly. And let us thank God for this great gift to the Church and to the world.”

Archbishop John Wilson

Archbishop of Southwark