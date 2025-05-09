Diocese of Lancaster welcomes new Pope

Together with the Universal Church, and with all people of good will, the Catholic Diocese

of Lancaster in the UK welcomes and commends to the grace of Almighty God Cardinal

Robert Prevost OSA as Pope Leo XIV, the successor of St Peter. Pope Leo comes to this

universal ministry after many years of professed and ordained life as deacon priest and

as a bishop, as a religious, and as a teacher. As with his predecessors we hold the Holy

Father in our prayers and take courage already from the words of his inaugural address

with its call for peace across humanity.

The times we live in cry out for a fundamentally different approach to serve the world

order, one led by Christ. I ask you to do all you can in your parishes and homes to ensure

that our loyalty to the Holy Father is Gospel led, not media led.

May we also rejoice in learning that, as Father General of the Order of Saint Augustine,

Father Prevost was present in our Cathedral of Saint Peter for the Episcopal Ordination of

my predecessor, Bishop Michael Campbell OSA on 31st March 2008.

Mary the Mother of God. Pray for him. St Peter. Pray for him. St John Paul II. Pray for him,

Pope Saint Leo the Great, pray for him