Pope Leo XIV is a man with the right “combination of talents” to lead the Catholic Church says Cardinal Nichols

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, one of 133 Cardinal-electors who took part in a Conclave that culminated in the proclamation of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, has spoken about the man who has succeeded Pope Francis as the 267th Supreme Pontiff.

Describing Pope Leo XVI as a “citizen of the world,” Cardinal Nichols explained why his life experience and Catholic ministry provide the necessary ingredients to lead the Catholic Church:

“He was brought up on the south side of Chicago – the poorer side of Chicago. He has been the General Superior of the Augustinians twice – which basically means he’s travelled the world twice – fulfilling those responsibilities. He’s been a teacher, a diocesan bishop, and a member of the Roman Curia, and that’s a combination of talents that, once we’d reflected on the life of the Church and what was needed at this time, made it pretty clear that here was a man who was bringing the right depth and breadth of experience to the papacy.”

Speaking at a press conference at the Venerable English College in Rome, on Friday, 9 May, Cardinal Nichols elaborated further on the qualities of Pope Leo XIV:

“He has a very gentle manner. He’s very calm. He’s clear in his mind, and can be decisive. I’ve seen him resolve difficulties, both organisational and personal, in a way that didn’t leave enemies behind him, and he can hold people together. In terms of governance, he has a doctorate in Canon law, so he knows how things should be done.”

Cardinal Nichols also reflected on the Conclave – a sacred time in the Sistine Chapel with his brother Cardinal-electors acting at the service of humanity:

“I found it very refreshing, more like going on a spiritual retreat than anything else. There was a sense that here was a sacred space, and within that space, at a very profound level, it was possible to just be myself. By the time we were coming to lunch today, there was quite a bit of me that didn’t want to leave because there was something to be deeply treasured in the fraternity and the prayerfulness of it… I didn’t get a sense of people trying to gather in clusters or groups or any of that… this was a very, very lovely and congenial and fraternal time together.”

You can watch Cardinal Nichols talk about his experiences of Conclave and his thoughts on Pope Leo XIV on our YouTube channel.