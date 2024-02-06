Myanmar Bishop Neylon reflects on three years of “brutal conflict” in Myanmar CBCEW » International » Countries » Bishop Neylon reflects on three yea... Myanmar » »

When we reflect on the past three years of immense pain and suffering of the people of Myanmar, where thousands have lost their lives, millions forced to flee, and places of sanctuary and worship attacked, we recall Cardinal Bo’s words: “Faith shines a light on the path through life’s darkest and most tumultuous moments, allowing us to see God’s grace penetrating the shadows.”

On the third anniversary of this brutal conflict, I invite you to join me in prayer for the people of Myanmar, may they feel God’s grace penetrating the shadows, and may peace prevail.

Let us join in a prayer for peace:

“Mary, look at us! We stand here before you. You are our Mother, and you know our struggles and our hurts. Queen of Peace, you suffer with us and for us, as you see so many of your children suffering from the conflicts and wars that are tearing our world apart.

To you, we entrust and consecrate our lives and every fibre of our being, all that we possess and all that we are, forever. To you, we consecrate the Church, so that in her witness to the love of Jesus before the world, she may be a sign of harmony and an instrument of peace. To you we consecrate our world, to you we consecrate especially those countries and regions at war.

Your faithful people call you the dawn of salvation; Mother, grant that glimmers of light may illumine the dark night of conflict. Dwelling-place of the Holy Spirit, inspire the leaders of nations to seek paths of peace.

Queen of all peoples, reconcile your children, seduced by evil, blinded by power and hate. You, who are close to all, shorten our distances. You, who have compassion on everyone, teach us to care for one another. You, who reveal the Lord’s tender love, make us witnesses of his consolation and peace. Mother, Queen of Peace, pour forth into our hearts God’s gift of harmony. Amen.”

Prayer for Peace presided over by the Holy Father Francis (27 October 2023) | Francis (vatican.va)