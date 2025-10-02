Prayer

Bishop Arnold’s statement on the Manchester Synagogue attack

Thursday, October 2nd, 2025 @ 1:19 pm
Bishop John Arnold, Bishop of Salford, has shared a statement following the devastating stabbing attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue earlier today:

“The local Catholic community stand united in our prayers for the Jewish community following the tragic attack on a synagogue in Manchester.

“We condemn such acts and pray for the injured, emergency responders, and all affected.

“Let us work together in hope to strengthen our community solidarity. We must remain united in our common beliefs against those who sow hatred and division.

“We also pray for peace and tolerance around the UK and the world.”

Right Reverend John Arnold
Bishop of Salford

