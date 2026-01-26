Bishop McAleenan: “True love recognises the value of everyone”

Bishop Paul McAleenan has shared his message for Racial Justice Sunday, which takes place this year on Sunday, 1 February, in which he urges all people to engage in encounters founded on respect and love for the other.

The theme for Racial Justice Sunday is: “Whoever loves God must also love his brother” (1 John 4:21): Promoting Racial Justice in our Parishes.

In his message, Bishop McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Racial Justice for the Bishops’ Conference, recalls the words of St John, who says, “We cannot love God who we cannot see if we do not love our brother and sister who we can see.”

Reflecting on these words, Bishop McAleenan said:

“In the family of the Church and in society there are people from every nation and race, all are important, wonderfully made. The Commandments God has given us guide our lives and our relationships with others – our brothers and sisters.

“The central commandment is to love. To work and to pray for what is best for another person, for what will bring them true happiness and fulfilment is love. In our parishes, schools and communities true love recognises the value of everyone and it is essential to build the Kingdom of God.”

Bishop McAleenan invites parishes, schools and communities to think of “new, practical ways to express our love” towards each other, reminding us that “we love someone when our interaction with them is based on respect, when we accept that, whatever else, they are a child of God, in whose eyes everyone is precious and equal.”

Pope Leo XIV’s Apostolic Exhortation Dilexi Te can inspire us as we seek new ways to express love towards our neighbour.

Bishop McAleenan reminds us that:

“Pope Leo XIV speaks of ‘the poverty of those who do not have the means to give voice to their dignity and abilities’. People are poor not only when they have little material possessions. They are poor and made to feel poor when they are excluded and left out.

“Let us remember that the Church flourished and still flourishes today when all people irrespective of their colour or race are embraced.

“So let us not be discouraged. Instead let us create the space for everyone to grow so that all can express their dignity, display their ability, be involved, and enabled to contribute.”

Racial Justice Sunday is devoted to the promotion of racial justice in Catholic parishes across England and Wales and, in wider society, encourages us to be conscious of the need for justice in all its forms.

Resources

This year’s resources have been designed to create a culture of welcome and hospitality in parishes, to encourage inclusive approaches to parish ministry, and to foster greater openness to acceptance while learning from other cultures and traditions.

Section

Find out more about Racial Justice Sunday 2026 here.