Bishop William Kenney, a long-term critic of nuclear weaponry and a keen advocate for justice and peace, speaks to us about a new document from the International Affairs department of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales that presents a Catholic approach to arms control and disarmament.

Bishop Kenney, an Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Birmingham, talks about:

Nuclear disarmament

Meaningful steps towards what is termed General and Complete Disarmament

Diverting military expenditure towards promoting peace and integral human development

The need for an ethical approach to emerging technology – including weaponised drones and lethal autonomous weapons systems

International cooperation and treaties

