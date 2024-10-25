Disarmament Week: Need for arms control has never been more urgent

As the world marks UN Disarmament Week, global efforts to promote arms control are under the spotlight as the Holy See puts pressure on states to disarm and reduce the spread of weapons that fuel conflict and instigate violence.

The week, observed annually from 24-30 October, encourages nations to focus on disarmament and arms reduction initiatives, a goal that remains critical as conflicts continue to rage across the globe.

The UN writes that “measures for disarmament are pursued for many reasons, including to maintain international peace and security, uphold the principles of humanity, protect civilians, promote sustainable development, foster confidence and trust among States, and prevent and end armed conflict.”

In light of this, James Denselow, head of the Global Policy and Advocacy team at the HALO Trust, spoke to Vatican News about the state of disarmament efforts worldwide and the role of his organisation in this vital work.

The HALO Trust, a leading landmine clearance organisation, operates in over 30 countries and territories, working to remove the remnants of war that continue to threaten civilian lives long after hostilities cease.

Denselow noted that while UN Disarmament Week is an important moment in the calendar, it comes during a particularly challenging time for disarmament.

“We are seeing a record number of conflicts around the world since World War II, with 238,000 lives lost last year alone,” he said. With more than 90 countries involved in external conflicts, he explained, the need for arms control has never been more urgent.

A global challenge

One of the key successes in global disarmament efforts, Denselow noted, is the Ottawa Treaty, or the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, which marks its 25th anniversary this year.

“The Ottawa Convention has been hugely successful,” he said, with 164 states signing on to ban landmines. Despite this, Denselow acknowledged that the goal of a mine-free world by 2025 is unlikely to be reached, particularly with conflicts such as those in Ukraine, Myanmar, and Eritrea, in which devastating weapons continue to be used on massive scales.

Bishops’ document

Called to be Peacemakers is the 2024 publication of the Bishops’ Conference’s International Affairs department on disarmament and the ethical use of weapons.

